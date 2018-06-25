Maker of protective gear for police, military plans a move to Baltimore

A company that makes protective body wear for the military and police plans to move to Baltimore City from Prince George’s county in July and ramp up to 26 employees by year’s end and as many as 300 in the next several years.

Officials with Semforex Inc. said they would relocate 10 workers initially to 1100 Wicomico Street in Pigtown near Carroll Camden Industrial Park and the city’s football and baseball stadiums.

The company was founded in 2012 by a military veteran, Michael Lamb, who said he found his heavy flack vest uncomfortable during his service in Europe. He wanted something safe and comfortable.

Semforex now designs, manufactures and sells a line of protective equipment products and apparel for men and women engaged in law enforcement, military and private security.

Lamb, who is the company CEO, said officials looked in seven states but chose Baltimore City where there is a ready work force and other manufacturers and a location close to Interstate 95. The building also can accommodate the company’s expansion plans. Semforex contracts with Blind Industries Services of Maryland to make its products but plans to move those operations in-house as it expands.

The building, owned by Tower Hill Development & Consulting, is about two-thirds full with more than two dozen other tenants including Under Armour and Baltimore Bioworks, according to the the real estate information firm CoStar.

