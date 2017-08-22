Seasons opens kosher supermarket in Pikesville

Seasons, a New York-based kosher supermarket chain, opened its newest grocery store Tuesday in PIkesville.

The specialty grocer had announced plans more than two years ago to expand to Maryland. It opened its first store in the state in a former Office Depot on Reisterstown Road, just inside the Beltway.

The retailer has grown from four locations in and around New York City to seven sites, including Pikesville. That makes it the nation’s largest all-kosher supermarket chain, said Jeremy Diamond, a Baltimore-based food retailing consultant and director of Diamond Marketing Group.

Seasons offers prepared foods, meat and fish departments, a deli, a bakery and specialty items. Experts have said they expect a full-service grocery store that’s certified as kosher to meet growing demand from both Jewish and non-Jewish shoppers,

