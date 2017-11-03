Sears to close Eastpoint Mall store in Dundalk

Sears Holdings plans to close its store at Eastpoint Mall, the latest Baltimore-area Sears store to close as the ailing retailer tries to turn around its business.

The Dundalk store is among 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores the Illinois-based retailer announced Friday it would close by late January.

Liquidation sales will start as early as Nov. 9.

The move comes in addition to the closing of about 250 stores already announced this year.

In the Baltimore area, Sears has closed stores at Columbia Town Center and Hunt Valley Town Center. Sears stores remain at White Marsh Mall, Security Square, Harford Mall and Westfield Annapolis Mall.

Sears closed the Kmart near Eastpoint Mall earlier this year. It was just the latest Baltimore-area Kmart to close.

The closing leaves Eastpoint Mall with only JCPenney as an anchor.

Meanwhile, Sears launched a “holiday blowout” sale at both chains that began Wednesday and will last until Nov. 25, a day after Black Friday.

Sears has been selling off some its real estate and brands as it tries to raise cash.

A Sears spokesperson could not be reached for comment. In past closings, the company would not disclose the number of employees at stores slated for closure, but said eligible workers will be paid severance and have opportunities to apply at other Sears or Kmart stores.

Shares of Sears fell nearly 4 percent, or 20 cents, to $5.23 in trading Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

