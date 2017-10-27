Save-A-Lot opens store with new format in Dundalk

Save-A-Lot, a limited assortment, discount grocer, has opened a store in Dundalk featuring a new design format being rolled out by the chain.

The supermarket in at 1744 Merritt Boulevard opened Thursday in the Merritt Park Shopping Center. It replaces an older Dundalk store that was closed.

The new format features a more contemporary design, more space at nearly 17,000 square feet, wider aisles and higher ceilings. The chain has begun replacing outdated stores with the newer format, starting with the Dundalk location.

Save-A-Lot runs nearly 1,400 stores in 38 states and touts savings of up to 40 percent compared to more conventional supermarkets, both on store and national brands.

CAPTION The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal has returned the spotlight to earlier cases on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Big Wall Street firms have settled sex discrimination cases in the last 20 years for tens of millions of dollars. (Oct. 26, 2017) The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal has returned the spotlight to earlier cases on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Big Wall Street firms have settled sex discrimination cases in the last 20 years for tens of millions of dollars. (Oct. 26, 2017) CAPTION Five women, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told CNN Mark Halperin propositioned them or touched them inappropriately. (Oct. 26, 2017) Five women, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told CNN Mark Halperin propositioned them or touched them inappropriately. (Oct. 26, 2017)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella