Save-A-Lot opens store with new format in Dundalk

Save-A-Lot, a limited assortment, discount grocer, has opened a store in Dundalk featuring a new design format being rolled out by the chain.
The supermarket in at 1744 Merritt Boulevard opened Thursday in the Merritt Park Shopping Center. It replaces an older Dundalk store that was closed.
The new format features a more contemporary design, more space at nearly 17,000 square feet, wider aisles and higher ceilings. The chain has begun replacing outdated stores with the newer format, starting with the Dundalk location.
Save-A-Lot runs nearly 1,400 stores in 38 states and touts savings of up to 40 percent compared to more conventional supermarkets, both on store and national brands.
