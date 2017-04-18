Heap Tragedy: Reaching for impossible words
Sagamore Spirit Distillery opens to the public on Friday

Sarah Gantz
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Sagamore Spirit, the whiskey company founded by Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, will open its Port Covington distillery to the public on Friday.

The company plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger and Mayor Catherine Pugh on Thursday.

Sagamore Spirit co-founder Bill McDermond and President Brian Treacy will also speak at the ceremony.

The distillery, located at 301 E. Cromwell Street, is among the first complexes constructed in Sagamore's $5.5 billion development in Port Covington.

Sagamore Spirit Distillery is expected to draw 100,000 visitors annually for tours and tastings.

