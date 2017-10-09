Aberdeen mayor: 'There is no deal' to sell Ripken Stadium to IronBirds organization

Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady said Monday “there is no deal” in place for the city to sell Ripken Stadium to the organization that manages business affairs for the Aberdeen IronBirds.

On Friday, the minor league team disclosed that the city has proposed selling the 6,300-seat stadium to Tufton Professional Baseball, which manages the team acquired by Orioles’ icon Cal Ripken Jr. and his brother, Billy Ripken, in 2002.

“Tufton is not interested in purchasing the stadium,” the team said in a letter Friday to the mayor and City Council. “Only four of 159 affiliated professional minor league baseball clubs own their facilities, none of which are in the State of Maryland.”

McGrady said Monday it would be premature to discuss the matter further. He hasn’t yet publicly released terms of the stadium offer but confirmed on Monday: “The city has made an offer to sell the stadium to Tufton Professional Baseball. As of today, there is no deal to sell the stadium to the tenant.”

McGrady has said the stadium is underutilized — the team plays just 38 home games — and that more could be done to attract revenue-generating gatherings. The city has considered whether a professional management organization could better handle the task.

Day-to-day stadium maintenance is the responsibility of Tufton, but large capital projects such as structural repairs fall to the city, which continues to pay the debt service.

