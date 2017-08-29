RedOwl acquired by Raytheon-owned cyber firm

RedOwl, a Baltimore-based security analytics startup, has been acquired by a Texas-based cyber security firm that is majority-owned by defense contracting giant Raytheon.

Under the deal, RedOwl’s technology and staff of about 60 will be absorbed by Forcepoint, an Austin, Texas-based firm that specializes in content security and data protection for companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RedOwl CEO Guy Filippelli said the acquisition is a way to bolster the company’s current offerings and expand at faster pace.

What’s more, the deal will bring to Baltimore a fast-growing cyber security firm with acquisition power, as Forcepoint plans to maintain RedOwl’s Baltimore office.

“It’s really important that we prove there is a successful life cycle to companies that are incubated and invested in here,” said Filippelli, who will be a vice president with Forcepoint. “This kind of outcome, from my perspective, proves to investors that we can build enterprise software companies and that we can lead them to successful exits.

“What I really hope is that this trend continues for the other great, young companies here in the area.”

Previously known as Raytheon|Websense, Forcepoint is majority owned by Raytheon, along with the private investment firm Vista Equity Partners.

The company has at least 2,500 employees around the world and in 2016 reported revenue in excess of $600 million.

Forcepoint specializes in collecting data and using it to send back commands to devices that limit their ability to release potentially sensitive information.

Founded in 2012, RedOwl uses data analytics to detect unusual activity and enhance security. The company has raised at least $21 million.

The acquisition marries these two technologies that are so compatible many of RedOwl’s clients already use the company’s product with Forcepoint’s suite of security solutions, Filippelli said.

Combining the two company’s strengths and products “creates a system capable of protecting critical business data and IP like no other,” said Heath Thompson, a senior vice president at Forcepoint, in a statement.

“Context is everything,” Thompson said, “and we look forward to helping customers differentiate between carelessness, compromise and malice in the most efficient way possible.”

