Ravens fans will get DNA test kits Sunday in unusual NFL promotion

Gone are the days when sports-team giveaways were limited to T-shirts, bobbleheads, free-sandwich coupons and the like.

The Ravens on Sunday are adopting a novel approach: The tens of thousands of fans entering M&T Bank Stadium for the NFL team’s home opener against the Cleveland Browns will receive free DNA test kits.

It’s an approach stretching the usual giveaway model, and likely to generate fan buzz. The club calls it “one of the most innovative events a partner has ever spearheaded.”

It also contains an element of public-relations risk: The value of direct-to-consumer genetic testing is the subject of scientific debate.

“It can be very useful but in many other cases we just don’t know enough,” said Alan Shuldiner, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I think it can be very deceptive. I sometimes call it ‘snake oil genomics.’ ”

Fans who choose to participate can learn about their genetic makeup, says Orig3n, the Boston-based biotech firm sponsoring the event. The procedure begins when fans swab the inside of their cheek, drop the sample into a stadium bin and register with the company online.

The assessment offers “insight into your mind, body and health,” a company spokeswoman said.

Promotional material prepared for the event bears the logos of the company and the Ravens. It depicts a DNA strand with the message: “Purple and Black are in your genes — now find out what else is.”

Orig3n is offering — for free — a test of four genes. These include the ACTN3 gene, which the firm says can yield information on whether a person “is likely to have enhanced performance in power and sprint activities or is considered normal.”

Also being tested is a gene the company says can help predict an increased risk of low levels of Vitamin D. From the test, fans can learn if they are “generally predisposed” to have difficulty metabolizing Vitamin D well, said Kate Blanchard, Orig3n’s chief operating officer and founder.

The company offers more extensive tests for up to $149.

“All DNA test results are encrypted and sent via a smartphone app,” the company said. “We use stringent security standards to ensure all information is protected.”

Direct-to-consumer genetic testing is an emerging — and controversial — industry.

“The general public has a thirst to understand the genetic makeup,” said Shuldiner, the Maryland professor. The problem, he said, comes when people put too much stock in sweeping conclusions containing “half-truths” He used the Vitamin D gene as an example.

“A Ravens fan could get a genetic test and results show you’ve got this gene that says you are more likely to have good Vitamin D levels. The person will be mis-served, and think he has a gene that protects him from that,” Shuldiner said.

Blanchard countered that Orig3n’s tests can provide valuable insight.

"DNA technology is very new. It wasn’t that long ago that the genome was sequenced,” she said. “Before this you would have to go to a genetic counselor to get your personal DNA background.

“There will always be skeptics when any new technology comes to market but it’s important to look at what is available to us now in the 21st century.”

Blanchard called DNA “one of many important things you can know about yourself, no different than a scale to measure your weight or a cuff to measure your blood pressure.”

Orig3n, founded in 2014, also collects blood samples from events around the country, and uses the cells for regenerative medicine research.

Orig3n has a sponsorship with one other NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. But the company and the Ravens said Sunday’s DNA test giveaway is new.

“One of our sales folks reached out to Orig3n and talked about them doing a deal here,” said Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens’ senior vice president of corporate sales and business development.

“They’re trying to enhance the fan experience at our home games. It’s a tool for consumers to have better access to information about their bodies. This is a good company.”

Orig3n only recently began sponsoring the Ravens — it set up an informational booth during the preseason — joining such other team partners as M&T Bank, Papa John’s pizza, the Maryland Lottery and Fuze.

“Naturally, NFL football presents an incredible opportunity for any sponsor, let alone a company like Orig3n, who is still relatively young and still looking to establish their brand with consumers,” T.J. Brightman, president of A. Bright Idea, a public relations and marketing firm with offices in Bel Air and Sonoma, Calif.

“It’s the new normal and the world we live in,” Brightman said. “People are more educated about their health, live busy lives and on the go. There aren’t too many places you can directly engage 70,000 people for a one-day event.”

Neither the team nor the company indicated that Ravens players would be doing DNA testing.

“This is something that is more based to our fans,” Rochlitz said. “Some of our staff internally has been doing it.”

The Ravens are giving away free lanyards to fans on Sunday to hold their tickets.

“All fans love giveaways,” said Bob Dorfman, the executive creative director at Baker Street Advertising in San Francisco.

“And with bobbleheads, T-shirts & caps becoming so commonplace, teams are always looking for new ways to capture the fancy of the crowd,” Dorfman said. “Though I’m not sure a free DNA test would get me to go to a 49ers game.”

