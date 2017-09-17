NFL promotion offering DNA test kits to Ravens fans to be rescheduled

An NFL promotion offering DNA test kits to Ravens fans will be rescheduled for later this season, biotech company Orig3n announced Sunday.

Fans entering M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens home opener against the Cleveland Browns were suppose to be offered the kits for “DNA Day.” The company said in a statement that it is working to address questions from state officials.

“We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever DNA Day, and we remain committed to our mission,” the company said in a statement. “Since 2014, we have been helping people understand the links between their genes and how their minds and bodies work through our DNA tests and community events. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Ravens.”

