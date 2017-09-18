'DNA Day' at Ravens' game was postponed by federal agency seeking more certification

An event offering free DNA test kits to Ravens fans at Sunday’s game was postponed after a federal agency alerted the state that the company needed additional certification to conduct the promotion, the Maryland Department of Health said Monday.

The agency told the state that Orig3n — a Boston-based biotech firm — needed “further certification in order for the DNA kit event to proceed as advertised,” a Health Department spokeswoman said.

Orig3N, a new Ravens sponsor this season, billed the event as an opportunity for tens of thousands of fans to learn about their genetic makeup. Fans attending the game were to receive test kits and, if they chose to participate, swab the inside of their cheek, drop the sample into a bin at M&T Bank Stadium and register with the company online to receive a free analysis.

But the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contacted the state on Friday about the event, which was then postponed, said state health department spokeswoman Brittany Fowler.

The centers are part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Besides administering major healthcare programs, the centers oversee labs conducting medical testing. Lorraine Ryan, a regional spokeswoman for the centers, said she wanted to research the matter on Monday before commenting.

“There are pertinent state laws as well,” Fowler said of Sunday’s planned event. “While the matter could not be remedied in time for (Sunday’s) game, the state health department is working with both the Ravens and Orig3n collaboratively to help resolve this issue.”

It was not immediately clear which state laws may be at issue.

The value of direct-to-consumer genetic testing is the subject of scientific debate, and some organizations say the mass collection of DNA samples also raises privacy concerns.

The event has not been scrapped, a Ravens’ spokesman said Monday.

Orig3n “is working with the Maryland Department of Health,” team spokesman Kevin Byrne said. “Orig3n is confident it can receive the proper approvals and plans to have a fan giveaway later this season at one of our games.”

In a statement on Sunday, Orig3n also said DNA Day will be rescheduled.

“We are working to address questions from officials from the state of Maryland,” the statement said. “We received an overwhelmingly positive response to the first-ever DNA Day, and we remain committed to our mission.”

An Orig3n spokeswoman said later Sunday that its chief operating officer was traveling and unavailable for comment while the company was in an “ongoing dialogue.”

The spokeswoman did not immediately return calls or emails on Monday.

