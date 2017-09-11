Ravens launch Apple TV app

The Ravens launched the team’s exclusive programming — including “Ravens Report” and “Ravens Wired” — on a new platform: Apple TV.

The club announced Monday that it is one of the first NFL teams to launch an app on Apple TV, the set-top box that streams video.

The free app was launched in partnership with Bottle Rocket, a Texas-based tech company.

Live press conferences also will be available on the app along with other programming, including “Ravens Unscripted” and “Final Drive.”

“The ability to distribute our Emmy Award-winning video content via an over-the-top platform is an important step forward in reaching Ravens fans in their home no matter where they live,” said Michelle Andres, the team’s senior vice president of Ravens media, in a news release. “The availability of our programming on-demand from the living room couch is an entertainment and convenience play for our fans.”

CSN Mid-Atlantic, an important Ravens outlet since 2010, no longer carries the team’s weekly in-season programs and is rebranding as NBC Sports Washington. The Ravens’ programming still is available on WBAL.

