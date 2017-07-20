Waterfront Partnership moves forward with redesigned Rash Field

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is moving forward with an updated plan for Rash Field that includes an overhaul of the park’s pavilion.

At a presentation Thursday before the city’s Urban Design and Architecture Review Panel, Waterfront Partnership and architect Mahan Rykiel Associates said the new plan better met goals for making the park an attraction in the city.

“The updated plan makes this so much more of a place for experiences,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of the Waterfront Partnership.

The original plan, released in June, for the park called for children’s play areas, a skate park, beach volleyball courts and a field. It included minor renovations to the existing pavilion.

The updated plan calls for an overlook of the harbor atop a new pavilion, more greenery and updated pathways, Schwartz said.

“We wanted it to be better,” she said.

The updates add about $5 million to the cost, for a total of $20 million.

The state has set aside $10.5 million for the project and the city has committed $2 million.

Waterfront Partnership expects to make up the difference through private fundraising. Schwartz declined to say how much the group has raised so far.

Construction could begin next summer on the first phase of the project, which includes the skate park, children’s play areas and the pavilion, Schwartz said.

Waterfront Partnership is expected to return to the architecture review panel with ideas for streamlining the pavilion’s shape, adjusting pathways and relocating the Pride of Baltimore memorial.

