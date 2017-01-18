The QG, a South Calvert Street spa and apparel shop, is opening a Hunt Valley location

The QG, a six-floor boutique department store on South Calvert Street in downtown Baltimore, is expanding to Baltimore County and opening a combination apparel store, spa and barbershop in Hunt Valley on Feb. 1.

The Hunt Valley shop, opening on the lower level of Executive Plaza on Shawan Road off Interstate 83, will offer barber and spa services, clothing and accessories.

"This will be a one-floor version of our Calvert Street location, and we have been more strategic in our layout and design," owner Craig Martin said. He said he chose to expand to Hunt Valley because many customers live and work along the I-83 corridor.

QG also is looking to expand elsewhere in the area later this year and is eyeing Columbia and Northern Virginia, Martin said.

QG, which stands for Quintessential Gentleman, started as an upscale barbershop in 2005 and evolved into a shopping destination offering men's and women's apparel, custom tailoring, a full spa and a speak easy-style restaurant and bar. The business caters to professionals.

"The grooming and overall experience we provide is truly unique," Martin said. "Our client feedback says there is a fertile opportunity to expand our brand."

Executive Plaza, a four-building complex of shops and offices, is in the final phase of a $3 million renovation to improve common areas and the exterior.

