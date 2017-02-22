Maryland Port acquires land for large Seagirt expansion

The Board of Public Works gave the Maryland Port Administration the green light to acquire a large parcel of land at Point Breeze in Southeast Baltimore for the largest expansion of Seagirt Marine Terminal in more than two decades.

The board authorized the port to spend up to $92.5 million to acquire the land for additional storage space for Seagirt, where business grew more than 9 percent in the second half of 2016.

Port Administrator James J. White said the state would likely end up using about 70 acres of the 103-acre parcel across Broening Highway from Seagirt and sell the rest to a third party. He said it was the largest land acquisition for the port that he could remember in a career that goes back to the early 1990s.

White said there are now old warehouse buildings on the property that will need to be torn down.

He said the land will likely be used for container storage and would probably have its greatest impact in six to eight years.

The seller is Point Breeze LLC.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser