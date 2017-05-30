Expansion of Port of Baltimore's Seagirt Marine Terminal moves forward

For the first time in 30 years, the Maryland Port Administration has acquired land to accommodate growing business.

The port administration announced Tuesday that it has completed the purchase of Point Breeze Business Center near Seagirt Marine Terminal in Southeast Baltimore, clearing the way for a $92.5 million expansion that is the port's largest in more than 20 years.

The port needs extra land at Seagirt to help handle the growing volume of containerized cargo it's been seeing since the the expansion of the Panama Canal. The widened canal gave super-sized container vessels carrying Asian-manufactured goods a new avenue to U.S. East Coast ports beginning last summer.

Container traffic grew by eight percent in the first quarter of 2017, and it grew nine percent in the second half of 2016. The port of Baltimore handled a record 538,567 containers last year.

"Since welcoming our first big container ship through the newly expanded Panama Canal last year, the Port of Baltimore has seen a significant jump in its container business," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "With the purchase of additional land, the Port will have more ability to handle the increased economic activity while generating new job opportunities for Maryland citizens."

The land will be used primarily for container storage, although it also could be used for autos and roll-on/roll-off storage. The state will use 70 acres of the 103-acre property, a new site that is expected to generate about 1,650 direct jobs. The Board of Public Works authorized the purchase in February.

The state struck a $1.3 billion, 50-year deal with Ports America Chesapeake in 2010 to allow the private company to operate Seagirt in exchange for a 50-foot-deep berth and four "post-Panamax" cranes capable of unloading the giant new container ships. Baltimore is one of four ports on the East Coast capable of handling the massive vessels.

Maryland's last land purchase for port expansion was in 1987, when the state bought land at the Fairfield Marine Terminal for autos.

