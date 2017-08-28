Port Covington gets its first street sign under Sagamore redevelopment

Sagamore Development unveiled on Monday a sign for Rye Street, a 190-foot pedestrian passageway that, though small, developers say indicates progress at Port Covington.

The street, which required approval from Baltimore’s City Council, is the first official new public road in the $5.5 billion Port Covington redevelopment project underway by Sagamore, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s private development firm.

Rye Street connects Cromwell Street and the waterfront, passing by Sagamore Spirit’s distillery, visitor center and tasting rooms.

“Even as buildings go up, people can get to the waterfront, which is one of the assets of the Port Covington project,” said Tom Geddes, CEO of Plank Industries.

The master plan for the 260-acre area calls for 2.5 miles of restored waterfront and 40 acres of parks and green space, in addition to office, retail and residential buildings and a new headquarters campus for Under Armour.

The maroon sign with the distillery’s signature diamond motif also makes it possible for the Rye Street Tavern to be, in fact, located on Rye Street when it opens in September.

With capacity for 400 people, the restaurant will serve American cuisine, with a focus on the Chesapeake Bay and local products.

“We’ve come a long way in two very short years,” Geddes said at a brief ceremony to unveil the sign, which had been shrouded in a black fabric sleeve.

Sagamore leaders say the project is on schedule.

In addition to the distillery, which opened in April, Sagamore has been working on bike paths, improvements to athletic fields, and City Garage, the nearby former bus depot turned innovation hub.

Up next, Sagamore plans to press forward with bike paths to connect Port Covington to Federal Hill and Locust Point, said Marc Weller, president of Sagamore Development.

Work on roads, water and sewers will begin the second half of next year, he said.

