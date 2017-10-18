Planet Fitness opens 29th Md. gym in Towson

Planet Fitness has opened a gym in Towson, its 29th location in Maryland.

A franchisee, Planet Fitness Growth Partners LLC, will operate the fitness center at 6879 Loch Raven Blvd. in the Hillendale Shopping Center. Through Friday, new members can join for a $1 down payment and $19 a month.

The Towson gym will be open and staffed 24-hours a day, offering cardio machines, strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, massage beds and chairs and tanning services. The health clubs are known for their “lunk alarms,” purple and yellow sirens that remind members that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.

The franchisee owns and operates more than 53 Planet Fitness health clubs in Maryland, Washington, Tennessee, Florida and Washington state.

Planet Fitness, one of the fastest growing franchisers of fitness centers in the U..S., has more than 1,400 centers in 49 states, Washington, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

