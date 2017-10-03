Michael Phelps partners with Crystal Lagoons

Michael Phelps is partnering with Crystal Lagoons, an international firm that makes large water amenities — essentially giant pools — for swimming, water sports and other uses.

The Olympic swimming icon’s title with the company is “official world ambassador,” according to the firm’s website. Crystal Lagoons, which calls itself a “water-innovation” company, has its United States headquarters in Miami but develops projects worldwide.

The firm says it builds “unlimited size bodies of water” for resorts and other developments. It says its technology also has applications for closed-circuit cooling systems for thermal power plants and data centers.

Phelps, who has won more gold medals than any Olympian, was raised in Rodgers Forge in Towson and trained at Meadowbrook Aquatic and Fitness Center in Mount Washington.

He has sought to raise awareness about pool safety and doping in the sport, and recently joined the board of directors of Medibio, a medical technology company that has developed a test to assist in the diagnosis of depression and other mental health disorders.

