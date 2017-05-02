Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group names new president and CEO

The Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group has named a new president and CEO.

Dr. Richard S. Isaacs will take over as head of the Rockville-based physician group June 1. He succeeds Dr. Robert Pearl.

The Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group has more than 1,300 doctors across at least 50 specialties, and a total of about 1,600 employees. Though independent, the group's doctors work exclusively with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, serving members in Maryland, Virginia and Washington.

Isaacs most recently worked as physician-in-chief for the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. He has also held other leadership roles for Kaiser-affiliated doctor groups.

Isaacs will also take over as executive director and CEO of the Permanente Medical Group in Northern California and co-CEO of the National Permanente Executive Committee of The Permanente Federation, all titles previously held by Pearl.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz