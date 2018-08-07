Amid growing demand for organics, new Perdue chicken products might expand market

Consumers want to buy organic food but often can’t because it’s too expensive.

Perdue Foods, the Salisbury-based chicken giant, aims to break that price barrier with a new organic brand it’s launching at a time when organic food is growing nearly six times as fast as the overall food market.

The poultry producer’s new line of frozen breaded chicken nuggets, strips and tenders, called Simply Smart, debuts nationally in early October. Perdue also sells organic fresh chicken under the Harvestland brand, but said Simply Smart is its biggest and most affordable organic line yet.

The new brand will not only feature the USDA-certified organic seal, but will also be sold for about half, or even less, the price of similar products from other top brands, which can sell for about $15 a pound, Perdue says.

“The cost of those items is typically much higher than conventional fully cooked chicken,” Eric Christianson, Perdue’s chief marketing officer, said in an email. “When faced with the decision at the shelf, price is often a deciding factor for families.”

Sales of organic products, which describes how agricultural products are grown and processed, reached a record of nearly $50 billion in the United States in 2017, up 6.4 percent for the year. Most of that was food, and organics accounted for more than 5 percent of total food sales, according to the Organic Trade Association.

While the growth rate has slowed as the market has started to mature, demand for organic remains robust, with explosive growth in some smaller categories such as organic condiments.

Organic meat, poultry and fish is the smallest of eight categories the trade association measures but has the second fastest growth rate, up 17 percent to $1.2 billion last year. It was the first time a category broke the $1 billion barrier.

In the past five years, the sale of organic products has shifted from mainly natural food retailers to include traditional chains or club stores, said Angela Jagiello, the trade group’s associate director of conference and product development.

Traditional supermarkets now account for almost 40 percent of organic food sales. Walmart, Target and club warehouse stores are among the biggest sellers of organic food.

In most grocery stores, “it seems to be the center store is not so much where the excitement is, and the excitement is at the perimeter, where everything is fresh,” Jagiello said. “Essentially, as organic is growing at a rate that’s much higher than conventional groceries, retailers are noting that. … You go to a regular grocery and see more organics, so you buy more organics.”

Consumer awareness of organic food and its benefits — no synthetic chemicals, genetically modified organisms, growth hormones and artificial preservatives, flavorings or colors — continues to grow.

“Consumers perceive organic to be better for them and their family,” Jagiello said. “Transparency has become a bigger thing. They want to know more about the ways their food is produced. They may not know everything behind the label, but they understand the product is produced with a level of care and oversight.”

Though there is disagreement about whether organic food is more nutritious, most shoppers say they choose organics to avoid pesticides (though some pesticides are approved for organic food) or genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, said Phil Lempert, a supermarket analyst and editor of SupermarketGuru.com.

Retailers have begun to devote more store space to organic foods, with Walmart, Kroger and Whole Foods heavily pushing and promoting organics, he said.

“They know there’s consumer demand for it,” Lempert said. “What Perdue is doing is very, very smart, and they are able to deliver it at a cheaper price than typical organic chicken. It makes it more mainstream and opens it up to more consumers.”

He expects prices to decline as supply and operations become more efficient.

The growth of organics by producers such as Perdue and traditional grocers gives the overall organic industry a boost, said Scott Nash, CEO and founder of Rockville-based MOM’s Organic Market, which sells only organic produce and many other organic products.

Nash believes organic food is becoming more mainstream because, he said, “it’s the right thing, the evolution of something that’s good. The problem is supply always has been behind demand, which means it’s always been more expensive.”

As more large retailers sell organic food, supply will begin to catch up, he said, and prices should drop.

Over the three decades he has been selling organic food, Nash said he has experienced double-digit annual growth. As other retailers have jumped on board with organics, MOM’s has gained customers.

“People don’t go from Doritos and Coke to kale overnight,” he said. “You have to start by walking by organic foods in the Walmart or walking by organic foods in Safeway, then you become curious and try it. … Those retailers are incubating our customers for us.”

Perdue’s Christianson said the company is seeing growing demand for products consumers recognize as better for them.

The Simply Smart line will be available in Giant, Walmart, Safeway, Shoppers, Harris Teeter, BJs and other stores, as well as online through Amazon Fresh.

The expansion of organics follows efforts by the nation’s fourth-largest poultry producer to reform its animal welfare practices, steps announced in 2016 that were hailed by animal rights activists.

The company has been changing the way it breeds, raises and slaughters chickens. Perdue and its contract farmers are doing away with raising chickens in crammed, windowless sheds and instead installing windows and increasing space to encourage resting, playing and other natural behaviors.

In a report this year, the company said it has continued to increase the number of chicken houses with windows to let in natural light, installed video monitoring in its harvest plants and installed a controlled-atmosphere stunning system at a chicken harvest plan in Milford, Del.

The company said it can keep prices competitive on its new organic line through economies of scale and efficiencies in its supply chain. For instance, Perdue’s own Perdue AgriBusiness supplies the grains used to produce feed to raise organic chickens, one of the biggest costs.

“We fully expect organic to increasingly play an important role in our product lineup,” Christianson said.

