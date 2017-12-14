Amtrak names team to redevelop Baltimore's Penn Station, surrounding Amtrak properties

The long-discussed redevelopment of Baltimore’s Penn Station and nearby Amtrak properties took a major step forward Thursday with the selection of a group of mostly Baltimore-area firms to lead the massive project.

The national passenger railroad said it is negotiating exclusively with Penn Station Partners, which includes Beatty Development, Armada Hoffler Properties, Cross Street Partners and Gensler, among others, for a master development deal that could bring up to 1.6 million square feet of new development to the neighborhood surrounding Penn Station.

“This development is a historic opportunity for Amtrak and Penn Station Partners to bring to life a bold future for Penn Station, generating jobs and sustained economic opportunities for our Baltimore communities and beyond,” said Mayor Catherine Pugh, in a statement.

Preliminary plans call for a hotel in the historic station head house, and office and residential space along Lanvale Street connected by a concourse to new retail.

The project would encompass modernizing and expanding station facilities and amenities, and renovating the station’s upper floors.

Baltimore’s Penn Station is Amtrak’s eighth busiest and the initiative to redevelop the building and surrounding area “underscores Amtrak’s continued efforts to significantly enhance the station experience and amenities for all travelers,” said Bart Bush, Amtrak’s vice president of real estate, stations and facilities.

Redevelopment of the century-old stations has been in the works for years.

In 2012, Beatty proposed building up to 1.5 million square feet of residential and commercial space around the station.

The plan never took off, but in 2016 Amtrak again sought bids for the master development deal and Beatty-led Penn Station Partners was one of three groups named finalists.

Michael Beatty, president of Beatty Development, said the development team was “incredibly excited.”

“The PSP team is comprised of some of the top minds from around the world, experts in their respective fields, all working together to create an ambitious vision for the future of Baltimore Penn Station,” Beatty said in a statement. “Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to making that vision a reality.”

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz