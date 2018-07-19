Menswear maker Paul Frederick relocating headquarters to Baltimore County

Pennsylvania-based menswear brand Paul Frederick will relocate its headquarters to Baltimore County later this year, the county announced.

The relocation will bring 70 jobs to the county over five years — a mix of existing positions and new hires, Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said, adding he was coincidentally sporting a Paul Frederick shirt Thursday.

“As these companies look to relocate, they look to identify a jurisdiction that has a really strong workforce,” Mohler said, adding that Baltimore County offers just that.

It’s unclear exactly where the company’s new headquarters will be, but Paul Frederick will lease up to 10,000 square feet of space in the county. Paul Frederick will relocate later this year; Mohler declined to give a more specific timeline.

The deal to lure the company to Baltimore County from its headquarters in East Central Pennsylvania has been in the works since late spring.

Paul Frederick was founded in 1986 and is led by former Jos. A. Bank senior executives, including CEO Neal Black and CFO David Ullman. The company is owned by Newport Beach, Calif.-based ClearLight Partners.

The brand sells dress shirts, sport coats, pants, ties and other men’s accessories.

“We are pleased to be moving our office to Baltimore County,” Black said in a statement. “Our team is looking forward to being in the greater Baltimore area, which has a long history in the apparel manufacturing business, and where we have the ability to hire from the area’s rich talent pool and terrific local colleges and universities.”

Mohler said the marketing, merchandising and other creative positions at Paul Frederick will add to the vibrancy of the county’s workforce. He pointed to the county’s portfolio of white- and blue-collar jobs in sectors from healthcare to manufacturing.

“This will just contribute to that mix,” he said.

