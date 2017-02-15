Nordstrom Rack will open store in Canton Crossing

Nordstrom Rack will open its first Baltimore store next year in The Shops at Canton Crossing, Seattle-based Nordstrom Inc. said Wednesday.

The store will open in the second phase of development of the 325,000-square-foot shopping center on Boston Street in Canton. The center opened in 2013.

Construction will start in November on a 90,000-square-foot addition to the shopping center, which has 30 stores and restaurants and is anchored by Target, Harris Teeter, DSW, Ann Taylor Loft and Old Navy.

"We look forward to adding a Nordstrom Rack at Canton Crossing – a more convenient location for customers who live and work closer to downtown," said Karen McKibbin, president of Nordstrom Rack, in the company's announcement.

The store, part of Nordstrom's off-price division, will be the first Nordstrom Rack in the city and the retailer's sixth in Maryland. Nordstrom also operates four full-line department stores in the state.

Center developer Mark Sapperstein said the shopping center is succeeding by bringing in stores that match the demographic profile of new city residents and attracting customers who otherwise shopped at suburban-area malls. Canton Crossing offers more national chains than any other retail center in the city, he said.

"The addition of Nordstrom Rack will provide downtown residents, employees and visitors another highly-respected and recognized brand," said Sapperstein, of 28 Walker Development, part of the center's ownership group.

Nordstrom Rack says it offers everyday discounts of 30 percent to 70 percent off regular prices on apparel, accessories and shoes that come from Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom.com and directly from brands sold at the stores.

"It's exciting to have a major department store such as Nordstrom come to Baltimore to provide increased retail options for city residents," Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said in the announcement.

She said the center's ability to draw national retailers shows the potential of the Baltimore market.

"The continued growth of the Boston Street corridor with retail and residential projects demonstrates the city's ongoing renaissance," and will offer job opportunities, William H. Cole, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corp., said in the announcement.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

