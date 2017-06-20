Mouth Party Caramels will expand to Timonium

Mouth Party LLC, a Baltimore-based maker, retailer and wholesaler of caramels, is moving to larger quarters in Timonium.

The company signed a lease for about 8,000 square feet at 1946 Greenspring Drive, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services said Tuesday. The space will house the company's headquarters, manufacturing operation and a small store.

Mouth Party got its start in 2007, with the first batches of caramels made in founder B.G. Purcell's home. As the caramel maker has grown, it has moved from the kitchen of a school to a commercial kitchen with a small store to a production facility in Meadow Mill in Hampden. The business moved to a temporary location off Cold Spring Lane after flooding in Hampden in 2016. The company will move to Timonium in August.

Mouth Party, which makes products to order and in small batches, sells caramels online and in more than 120 local and national retail locations. They include gourmet and specialty food stores, boutiques, cafes and coffee shops, hotels and wine shops.

