Mega Millions prize is up to $654M, 4th largest in US history. Here's a look at the 10 largest jackpots.

After nearly three months without a winner, the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to an estimated $654 million jackpot.

Unfortunately, even as the big prize for Tuesday night's drawing rises to the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, the odds of matching all six numbers and winning the game don't improve. They're stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The last time anyone won the jackpot was July 24, when a group from California claimed a $543 million prize.

The estimated $654 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $372 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball , Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

As of this writing, the Powerball jackpot is more than $800 million and climbing on the eve of Saturday night's drawing. That's enough to fund a presidential campaign — or almost. Here in Anne Arundel, we figure $800-million-plus would go a long, long way to quenching our unbridled needs great and small. (Click "Show Caption" to see the descriptions.) Also, take this quiz on the largest lottery jackpots and odds of winning.

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (one ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (one ticket, California)

10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)