Medifast's Take Shape For Life changes name to Optavia

Weight loss company Medifast Inc. said Monday it plans to change the name of its direct selling subsidiary to Optavia from Take Shape For Life in July and introduced new "clean label" food products under the new brand name.

The newest Optavia Essentials Fueling products, including bars, shakes and crackers, will be sold through Take Shape For Life, in which health coaches work directly with clients.

Twenty new products were introduced to more than 1,000 health coaches who participated in a four-day company conference through Sunday in Atlanta. Besides the health coaches, who are paid independent contractors, the Owings Mills-based company also sells its health and weight-loss products online and through weight-control centers.

The company plans to grow globally by increasing the number of health coaches as Take Shape for Life transitions to Optavia, which will take effect in July during the company's national convention in Dallas.

The company introduced the Optavia brand in July 2016 along with more than a dozen new products, including bars, hot cereal and crackers. Products are designed to be nutrient-dense, portion-controlled and free of artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners.

"Our goal is to continue to expand our products and programs to support the health and well being goals of our health coaches and clients," Mona Ameli Nader, president of Take Shape For Life, said in the company's announcement.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com