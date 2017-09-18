Medifast relocating headquarters to Harbor East from Baltimore County

Medifast is moving its corporate headquarters and more than 160 employees from Owings Mills to the Legg Mason Tower in Harbor East.
The weight loss and healthy living product company plans to make the move by the end of the year, according to an announcement Monday morning.
"As Medifast continues to establish itself as a national leader in the health and wellness space, we are excited to join the growing business community in Baltimore City," said Daniel Chard, CEO of Medifast, in a statement.
Medifast plans to maintain its manufacturing facility in Owings Mills.
In the 24-story Legg Mason Tower, Medifast will have 51,000 square feet of space over two floors, connected by an indoor, open staircase. The space features open-concept floors, with huddle rooms and collaborative work spaces, plus multiple outdoor patios.