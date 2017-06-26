McDonald's launches delivery service in Baltimore through UberEATS

McDelivery has come to Baltimore.

McDonald's began Monday offering delivery service through UberEATS. The service was rolled out at 44 Baltimore-area McDonald's.

Customers can place orders on the UberEATS mobile app or on UberEATS.com and can use their Uber ride accounts. They will be charged an UberEATS booking fee.

Everything on the menu is available except soft serve cones.

Uber believes there's demand because UberEATS users in the area already search the app for McDonald's, said Christopher Ager, general manager for UberEATS in Baltimore.

As consumers have come to rely on online ordering and home delivery for a range of food and products, McDonald's launched a pilot delivery service earlier this year in Florida. It's now expanding to additional markets.

The fast-food chain also is adding self-order kiosks and plans to roll out mobile order and pay across its 14,000 restaurants later this year. UberEATS is available in more than 70 cities.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com