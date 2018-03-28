McCormick & Co. will move into new Hunt Valley headquarters this summer

McCormick & Co. Inc. plans to make the two-mile move to relocate its global headquarters from Sparks to Hunt Valley this summer, the spice and flavorings maker’s CEO said Wednesday.

McCormick announced three years ago that it would remain in Baltimore County and transform an old telephone company building at the corner of Shawan and York roads into its new corporate home. The company had spent more than a year studying 60 possible sites in three states where it could consolidate and grow.

The first of McCormick’s 900 headquarters employees will begin moving at the end of July to the refurbished building near Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick chairman, president and CEO, said after the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Cockeysville.

“That’s right on plan,” Kurzius said. “We’re designing this space for the workforce of the future.”

Plans had called for gutting the interior of the 330,000-square-foot building to create six newly renovated floors, open work spaces, a new cafeteria, training areas and a technology bar.

The move from current space in several buildings is expected to be completed by the end of August, Kurzius said. A grand opening event is scheduled for Oct. 2.

