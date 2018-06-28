McCormick & Co. reports double-digit boost in second quarter sales and profits

McCormick & Co. Inc. reported double digit-growth in sales and profit in the second quarter , thanks to strength both in sales to consumers and to commercial customers, the spice and flavorings company reported Thursday.

Sales jumped 19 percent to $1.3 billion during the three months that ended May 31, the Sparks-based company said. Net income rose to $123.3 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $100 million, or 79 cents per share, during the same period in 2017.

When adjusted for special charges, earnings rose 24 percent to $1.02 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 93 cents per share.

“McCormick's strong second quarter and year to date results reflect the successful execution of our strategies,” Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick’s president and CEO, said in the company’s announcement.

Growth in sales at retailers and to commercial customers such as restaurants and food manufacturers was led by incremental sales in McCormick’s Frank’s hot sauce and French’s mustard portfolio, which added 13 percent to the increase. McCormick acquired the maker of those brands, Reckitt Benckiser Foods, last summer.

Consumer sales also benefited from new product launches in the U.S. and China, while commercial sales were driven by new product sales in flavorings and broad-based foodservice growth in the U.S., McCormick reported.

Kurzius said McCormick is benefiting from increased demand for new and innovative flavorings for cooking and in packaged foods.

The Sparks-based company reaffirmed its outlook for sales and earnings this year. Sales are expected to grow between 13 percent and 15 percent this year compared to last year. Earnings are expected in the range of $6.85 per share to $6.95 per share this year, compared with $3.72 per share in 2017.

