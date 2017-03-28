McCormick reports increase in sales, earnings

McCormick & Co. saw an increase in sales and earnings in the first quarter, beating Wall Street expectations and helped by demand in China and recent acquisitions.

Sales during the three months ended Feb. 28 rose 1 percent to $1.04 billion from $1.03 billion in the first quarter of 2016, the Sparks-based spice and flavorings maker said Tuesday.

Net income increased to $93.5 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $93.4 million, or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2016. On an adjusted basis, earnings of 76 cents per share beat analysts' expectations by a penny.

"Our first quarter financial results were a solid start to the year delivering profit results in line with our expectations," Lawrence E. Kurzius, McCormick president and CEO, said in the company's announcement.

Sales to consumers through supermarkets and other retailers benefitted from momentum in China and impact of acquisitions, but were partially offset by sluggish retail sales in the United Kingdom, growing 1 percent, he said. McCormick acquired Gourmet Garden in April 2016 and Cajun Injector in September.

Sales to industrial consumers, such as foodservice companies and manufacturers, saw solid growth because of demand from quick service restaurants in the Asia/Pacific region and customized flavors in the Americas, Kurzius said.

"Taste continues to rank number one in deciding what consumers choose to eat," Kurzius said. "We are aligned with today's move toward more flavorful, healthy food and are confident in our plans to drive growth through brand marketing, innovation across both our consumer and industrial segments, and opportunities to expand distribution."

He said the company is on track to lower costs and reach about $100 million in cost savings this year.

McCormick expects sales growth of between 3 and 5 percent this year, driven by brand marketing, new products, expanded distribution and the impact of acquisitions completed in 2016. Earnings for 2017 are expected in the range of 3.98 per share to 4.06 per share, up from $3.69 per share in 2016.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

