Court sends Orioles-Nationals TV rights fee dispute back to Major League Baseball for decision

A New York appeals court ruled Thursday that the Orioles-controlled Mid-Atlantic Sports Network must return to a Major League Baseball arbitration panel for a resolution to its long-running dispute with the Washington Nationals over television rights fees.

The New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division ordered the case remanded to an arbitration panel composed of a group of owners of Major League Baseball clubs. That’s not the outcome the Orioles wanted, and the club said it will appeal.

MASN, which televises both teams’ games, has long argued that Major League Baseball has stacked the deck against Baltimore and in favor of the neighboring club.

As much as $100 million in rights fees is potentially at stake.

The decision was 3-2 with Judge Rolando T. Acosta, the chief judge, arguing in a dissenting opinion that the case should not be sent back to the baseball panel, which is called the Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee, or RSDC. “MLB’s pervasive bias and unfair conduct has infected the RSDC so as to frustrate the parties’ intent to submit their dispute to a fundamentally fair arbitration,” Acosta wrote.

But the Nationals, in a news release, called it “a major legal victory.”

“The Nationals are gratified that the appeals court recognized the importance of enforcing contractual arbitration agreements,” said Stephen Neuwirth, who argued the appeal for Washington. “We look forward to finally having the rights fees determined in the forum the parties chose.”

The Orioles also won a victory on Thursday. On a 5-0 vote, the court upheld the 2015 court ruling striking down the baseball panel’s original decision compelling MASN to pay tens of millions of dollars a year more to the Nationals in fees.

“We’re gratified that the court unanimously affirmed the vacatur of Major League Baseball’s internal arbitration decision, which represents the first time to my knowledge that has ever occurred,” said attorney Arnold Weiner, counsel to the Orioles as MASN’s managing partner.

The case landed in court in 2014 when MASN and the Orioles challenged the panel’s decision awarding the Nationals about $60 million per year in rights fees. MASN now pays the Nationals about $40 million. The teams had been arguing about fees long before they ended up in court.

The judge, Lawrence Marks, said in 2015 that MASN did not receive an impartial hearing, citing the network’s argument that the same outside counsel -- Proskauer Rose -- represented the Nationals, Major League Baseball and three teams whose owners were then on the arbitration panel.

The judges agreed Thursday with Marks’ decision.

"We find that the [Major League Baseball] arbitration award was correctly vacated based on 'evident partiality,' " they wrote.

But the judges opted not to send the case for rehearing to an tribunal outside of Major League Baseball — such as an independent arbitration association — as the Orioles had hoped.

Orioles counsel Carter Phillips said the club will pursue an appeal on the issue of where the case is heard next.

Major League Baseball declined comment.

Procedures for determining TV rights fees were brokered by baseball when the Nationals, formerly the Montreal Expos, moved to Washington in 2005.

A 2005 agreement was weighted toward the Orioles — giving the team a bigger ownership stake in MASN and a proportionately larger share of the profits — after the team argued that the Nationals' arrival in the region deprived Baltimore of a third of its market.

MASN attorneys have long said Major League Baseball had preordained the outcome of the TV rights fee dispute.

MASN said MLB telegraphed its intentions by advancing the Nationals $25 million in August 2013 to make up the difference between what the club was receiving from MASN and what it was expected to get from the arbitration panel.

MLB countered that the loans "were fully justified [and] were done with the Orioles' and MASN's knowledge and encouragement."

