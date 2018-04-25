Maryland's $33.5 million settlement with Volkswagen in emission scandal could boost port of Baltimore

The state of Maryland’s $33.5 million deal with Volkswagen to settle claims that the German automaker polluted the air by bypassing emissions controls in its diesel cars also could bring its vehicles back to the port of Baltimore.

Under the settlement announced Wednesday, Volkswagen must pay a $29 million civil penalty and commit to entering into a five-year contract worth at least $4.5 million with a public or private auto terminal in the state to handle Volkswagens. The settlement was filed as a consent decree by Attorney General Brian E. Frosh in the Circuit Court of Baltimore Wednesday.

The agreement, among the largest for a polluter in Maryland, is the last of several between the carmaker and the state stemming from the massive emissions scandal that has cost Volkswagen at least $20 billion.

Frosh said most states that followed California’s tougher-than-the-nation auto emission standards sued but settled last year for far less per car, some for half what Maryland secured. There were at least 13,000 Volkswagens on Maryland roads at the time the cheating came to light in 2015.

“I think people understand that when you’ve been cheated, the people need to be made whole and the cheater needs to be punished,” said Frosh. “I believe that cheaters should be held accountable.”

Volkswagen previously agreed to pay $15 million to settle claims it violated Maryland’s consumer protection laws, which included $5,100 for each consumer, and $73 million for environmental remediation programs.

As part of the new settlement, Volkswagen would have to pay the state $4.5 million if it fails to reach a deal to use a Maryland port facility.

Volkswagen also must increase the availability of zero emission vehicles in the state.

The port of Baltimore, already is the nation’s leading automotive port, would benefit from any new import deal with Volkswagen. Frosh said a deal would generate spinoff economic activity and potentially lead to a long-term deal.

Should Volkswagen reach a deal to bring cars through Baltimore, it would mark something of a homecoming for the automaker. It imported the first Volkswagen Beetles decades ago.

A. Aubrey Bodine/The Baltimore Sun Volkswagen Beetles are offloaded on Pratt Street in 1958. Volkswagen Beetles are offloaded on Pratt Street in 1958. (A. Aubrey Bodine/The Baltimore Sun)

Volkswagen also has used lots at the port to store vehicles returned because of the faulty emission equipment.

Currently, Volkswagen, whose U.S. headquarters are in Herndon, Va., uses ports in Davisville, R.I.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Houston; Benicia, Calif.; and San Diego to import vehicles.

Baltimore serves a number of automakers, including BMW, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Jaguar, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota.

Maryland filed its pollution suit against Volkswagen in 2016 at the same time as Massachusetts and New York. Volkswagen said in a statement at the time that it was working to resolve the complaints by buying back or modifying affected vehicles and spending billions on an environmental trust and on investment in zero-emission vehicles.

The officials said at the time of the suit that Volkswagen was already in talks with authorities regarding "a comprehensive national resolution of all remaining environmental issues arising from the diesel matter."

The company recently has replaced its leadership and management structure and said it would work to introduce many more types of electric vehicles. The automaker already offers an electric version of its popular Golf compact car and has a line-up electric concepts, including a sedan, a crossover and a new Microbus it’s aiming to bring to market by 2022.

The push for more battery powered, low and no emissions cars comes as the Trump administration works to roll back Obama-era emission standards and limit California’s ability to set its own levels. Maryland and about a dozen other states follow the stricter standards.

Volkswagen ran afoul of environmental and other laws when it used “defeat devices” in model year 2009-2015 diesel engines that enabled vehicle emissions controls to perform properly during testing but switch off during real-world driving conditions. That resulted in nitrogen oxide emissions above legally allowable levels.

The devices were installed in over a dozen models of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles.

“We have the Chesapeake Bay to protect and the air and the water in Maryland to protect, so we need to send a message to other folks who may think about cheating on pollution standards that we take it seriously,” Frosh said.

