With opening of MGM National Harbor, state casinos shatter revenue record

With the opening of the MGM National Harbor casino and resort, Maryland casinos generated a record $133.5 million in revenue during December, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency reported today.

The previous state casino monthly record was set in May 2016 — $104.3 million.

After opening late in the evening on Dec. 8, MGM National Harbor, the state's sixth casino, was open for 23 full days in December and recorded $41.9 million in revenue from slot machines and table games.

Operating for the entire month, Maryland Live generated the most revenue of the state casinos, $48 million, down 11.4 percent compared to December 2015.

The decline may reflect some siphoning off of D.C.-area customers by MGM, which could leapfrog Maryland Live as the state's largest casino if it sustains the business it saw in its opening month.

Maryland Live set the monthly revenue record for a state casino — $61.8 million — in March 2014 before Horseshoe Casino Baltimore opened six months later.

Horseshoe generated $29.7 million in December, an increase of 9.1 percent over December 2015.

"We anticipated that December would be a record-breaking month, and we are tremendously enthusiastic about the future of Maryland's casino program," said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica.

Revenues also were up at slots-only Ocean Downs and Rocky Gap casino and resort in western Maryland.

"Given the intense spotlight on the opening of MGM National Harbor, the December numbers for Maryland's other casinos are in line with our expectations, and we're pleased to see the increases at Ocean Downs, Rocky Gap and especially Horseshoe," Medenica said.

Medenica said "we were very pleasantly surprised" in particular by Horseshoe's gains given that MGM presents a heavyweight new competitor, particularly for Maryland Live and Horseshoe.

"We always anticipated the biggest impact would be on Maryland Live and Horseshoe, and for Horseshoe to have an up month was a real positive," Medenica said. He said the revenue decrease of Maryland Live "was not too severe."

