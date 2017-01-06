Medical marijuana companies form trade group in Maryland

Several companies that will grow and process medicinal marijuana in Maryland announced Friday the formation of The Maryland Wholesale Medical Cannabis Trade Association, or MedCan.

The trade association started with 20 founding members said it will advocate on issues that affect the industry, such as advancing the science on the health benefits of the drug.

The group said that one of it first initiatives will be to advocate for making medical cannabis available to patients as soon as possible.

MedCan has hired lobbying firm Manis, Canning & Associates to advocate on legislative and regulatory issues affecting the industry. It also hired KOFA Public Affairs to create its public relation strategy.

Members of the association include seven organizations that have received preliminary licenses for growing and processing, six companies that have received preliminary licenses for only growing and seven that have received preliminary licenses for only processing.

