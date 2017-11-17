Baltimore area malls fight to remain relevant to shoppers during holiday season

Towson Town Center bustled one day last week as office workers hurried through the food court with lunch, a couple strolled past storefronts with a newly purchased phone and a mother photographed her toddler at a reindeer display.

In advance of the hyper-competitive holiday season, mall owner GGP unveiled improvements such as bold directional signs inside and out, a new entrance on the Goucher Boulevard side and a high-tech parking system in the garages, all designed to make the center brighter, safer and easier to navigate. Coming soon are two new restaurants, including a craft-beer bar with outdoor dining, a shop targeting millennials and, eventually, possibly offices and medical facilities.

The mall’s latest makeover, completed just days before Black Friday, comes at a critical time, retail experts say, as malls strive to remain relevant for modern consumers.

Once the bedrock of the American shopping experience, shopping malls are in a fight for their lives as online channels draw consumers away and department and specialty chains close stores by the thousands and some have gone out of business. Longtime anchors such as Sears, Macy’s and JCPenney are shuttering underperforming stores, giving consumers one less reason to visit the mall. But, with the biggest shopping period of the year about to start, malls are pulling out all the stops to keep shoppers coming in.

“There’s still room for the malls,” said Iris Mohr, chair of the marketing department at St. John’s University’s Peter J. Tobin College of Business in New York. “Shoppers now want a whole experience, and some malls are making changes.”

By pouring millions into remodeling and adding dining and entertainment venues, the malls aim to deliver the experience consumers desire and sell them the goods they want at the same time, Mohr said.

“It’s not any more about just going to the store and getting those discounts,” she said. “You can get those discounts online.”

Consumers still are spending money, despite talk of the “retail apocalypse,” the phenomenon of more than 4,000 store closings since last year that now has its own Wikipedia entry.

Holiday shopping traditionally kicked off on Black Friday but increasingly has started by early November with promotions both in stores and online that rival the day-after-Thanksgiving-Day deals.

American consumers will boost holiday spending this year by 4.5 percent, thanks to strong consumer confidence, rising home prices and low unemployment, according to FTI Consulting Inc. The National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales of as much as $682 billion.

Online channels are expected to pull in about two-thirds of the projected spending increase, FTI said.

That shift in shopping patterns “has created an existential crisis for retailers,” said Christa Hart, a senior managing director in the retail and consumer products practice at FTI.

“This is not a fad that will pass,” Hart said. “Millennials are now the largest age demographic, and soon they will be entering their peak earning years. They do not view malls or stores as their preferred places of commerce or social gathering spots like previous generations did.”

Despite such trends and the loss of some national brands due to bankruptcies, the 17-year-old Arundel Mills in Hanover has managed to keep its occupancy close to 100 percent, said Gene Condon, the mall’s vice president and general manager. Condon said the mall’s formula works, blending traditional stores and branded outlet stores with dining and entertainment tenants such as Dave & Busters and Cinemark Theatres. It also benefits from traffic generated by the adjacent Live Casino, he said.

On Friday, Arundel Mills unveiled a newly remodeled food court with phone charging stations, communal tables and a dozen eateries including newcomers The Crepe Escape & Creamery, Green Leafs & Bananas, Suki Hana/Wokaholic and the state’s first Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar.

The mall also plans traditional holiday events that remain a draw such as a “Breakfast with Santa,” pet photo nights, free hot chocolate on Friday nights and special events for children with developmental disabilities.

“We are continuing to buck the trend of what others are seeing with declining retail,” Condon said.

When brands such as Kenneth Cole and BCBG left the mall, they were replaced with other popular names — Kate Spade New York, Polo Ralph Lauren, True Religion and an Under Armour Factory House.

“It’s critical to remain relevant to what your customer is demanding,” he said.

In The Mall at Columbia, anchor department store Sears downsized from two levels to the lower level and remodeled with a smaller format focusing on mattresses, appliances, electronics, housewares, tools and sporting goods.

The store re-opening was an anomaly for a struggling chain that recently announced 63 Sears and Kmart closures nationwide, including the Sears at Eastpoint Mall in Essex. Those closures came on top of more than 350 Sears and Kmarts that already closed this year, including stores at Hunt Valley Towne Center and in Hagerstown. Sears’ former upper level space in Columbia will be taken over by Main Event Entertainment, Barnes & Noble and Uncle Julio's Rio Grande Cafe.

Sears officials say the remodeled store focuses on the retailer’s strengths, including brands such as Kenmore appliances and Craftsman tools.

Cassondra Hudson, the Columbia Sears’ general manager, said the store offers shoppers integrated online access to anything the larger stores have with floor kiosks.

“You can order online and pick up in a store, or order in a store and ship to your home…,” she said. “Our strategy is to make sure that we have trained and polite associates, because everyone is selling similar merchandise.”

Retailers that successfully synchronize online and in-store strategies, remaining consistent in pricing and assortment, will survive in the future, said Subodha Kumar, a marketing professor at Temple University's Fox School of Business. Retailers are experimenting with ideas such as using smart phone apps to offer customers near a store location limited-time, in-store only coupons.

“It is very critical,” that retailers find what works for them, Kumar said. “We are at the point where we don’t have much room for making mistakes.”

Missteps could lead to many more store closures over the next two years, he predicted.

At Eastpoint Mall, which will be left with just JC Penney as an anchor after losing Sears at the end of the year, staying relevant means reaching customers about sales, mall events and upcoming promotions through social media.