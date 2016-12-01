Lupin Pharmaceuticals receives approval for generic medication to treat sleep disorders

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the Baltimore-based subsidiary of Indian drug maker Lupin Ltd., has received final regulatory approval for a generic sleep disorder medication.

Lupin's Armodafinil is a generic version of Cephalon Inc.'s Nuvigil, used to treat narcolepsy, sleep apnea and shift work disorder among adults. The tablet comes in doses ranging from 50 mg to 250 mg.

The final regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration clears the way for Lupin to begin marketing the drug.

Earlier in November, Lupin launched a generic drug to treat the symptoms of menopause. The company's generic version of Ortho-Cyclen, birth control pills by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., also received approval in November.

