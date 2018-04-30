Lowe's store coming to old Owings Mills Mall site

A Lowe's home improvement store will join Costco at Mill Station, a shopping center under construction at the site of the former Owings Mills Mall, Baltimore County officials announced Monday.

The Lowe’s at Mill Station will be nearly 133,000 square feet and is scheduled to open next January, officials said.

Lowe’s will join a Costco warehouse club as anchors of the $108 million Mill Station shopping complex. Mill Station replaces the Owings Mills Mall, which was shuttered in 2015 and then demolished. Costco is expected to open in August.

Mill Station is being developed by Long Island-based Kimco Realty.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter