Live Baltimore names new executive director

Live Baltimore has promoted its marketing director to lead the organization.

Annie Milli will take over as executive director of the nonprofit, which promotes homebuying incentives and city living, on June 16.

Since joining Live Baltimore in 2013, Milli has been instrumental in the organization's family retention campaign and communication initiatives that highlight city neighborhoods people may not know about.

"I'm excited to continue the focus on neighborhoods that aren't necessarily the ones that are always making the news, but that are fantastic options for prospective residents to consider," Milli said.

Steven Gondol, who has led the organization since 2011, announced in March plans to step down. He is moving with his family to Ohio, where his wife is taking on a leadership role with her family's company.

Milli's appointment follows a three-month national search for Gondol's replacement.

"After receiving dozens of applications from highly-qualified individuals and interviewing 12 applicants, it became clear that the ideal candidate was already in the organization," said Stacie Tobin, Live Baltimore's board president, in a statement.

Prior to joining Live Baltimore Milli held consumer and brand advertising positions at Eisner Communications, a Baltimore advertising firm that closed in 2006, and Siquis, which shuttered earlier this year.

She has an undergraduate degree in advertising and graphic design from The Columbus College of Art and Design, an a master's degree in communication management from Towson University.

Milli lives with her husband and daughter in Northeast Baltimore's Arcadia neighborhood.

