Liberty Property Trust breaks ground on 220,000-square-foot industrial building in Hanover

Liberty Property Trust has broken ground on a 220,000-square-foot industrial building in Hanover for Intralox, a Louisiana company that makes conveyor belts.
The Columbia-based real estate investment trust expects to complete the project next spring.
The new building will replace Intralox’s Savage facility and allow the company to consolidate other operations there.
The facility will house Intralox’s assembly, testing and integration operations. Intralox will also conduct research and development at the Hanover location.