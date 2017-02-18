Baltimore is increasingly in the world of Washington sports mogul Ted Leonsis

In his vision of the region, Ted Leonsis sees Baltimore and Washington growing and merging into a single "super city" that will one day approximate the size and influence of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

By 2050, the Washington-based sports team owner calculates, the booming metropolis will extend more than 100 miles, from Richmond, Va., to the northern edges of the Baltimore region.

Leonsis' thinking helps explain why his Monumental Sports & Entertainment recently strayed from its Washington roots and not only put an Arena Football League team in the capital, but one in Baltimore, too.

"I've always felt that Baltimore and Washington were one community," he says. "I fly BWI as often as I fly Dulles. I probably have gone to as many Ravens games as I have Redskins games."

Baltmore has grown increasingly important in the world of Leonsis, 60. The former America Online mogul formed a regional economic alliance last year of CEOs from Richmond to Baltimore. His two new AFL teams — the Baltimore Brigade and Washington Valor — begin play on April 7.

Monumental is best known for owning the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and Washington's Verizon Center. When the firm announced nearly a year ago that it was acquiring a Washington entry in a struggling indoor league seeking expansion franchises and a new look, Leonsis said, Baltimore was never far from his thinking.

"People think that we're crazy not only to buy one, but to buy two teams," Leonsis said. "I believe Baltimore is ascendant. There's an arena" — Royal Farms — "that needs stimulation and can create jobs and you can bring people into downtown."

Monumental announced the Baltimore team in November, then in January revealed the club's name, Fort McHenry-shaped logo and blue and silver colors.

The Brigade will be a dance partner of sorts for the Valor, which will play at the much larger Verizon Center in Downtown D.C. Regional bragging rights tend to excite fans. The Brigade and Valor will be sibling rivals, owned by the same company.

"There is a brotherly love rivalry that exists between the two towns," said Zach Leonsis, Ted's 28-year-old son, who oversees Monumental's live-streaming sports network and is involved in corporate strategy. "So when we launched the team in Washington it seemed like, 'Hey, there could be a great opportunity.' "

Monumental, which also owns the WNBA's Washington Mystics, has always considered Baltimore part of its territory, albeit a less visible segment than Washington, its immediate suburbs in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

To Monumental, ignoring Baltimore would be like the New York Yankees ignoring northern New Jersey or Connecticut.

In 2014, Ted Leonsis worked with Kevin Plank, CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour, and other area business leaders in an unsuccessful attempt to bring the 2024 Summer Olympics to the National Capital Region. Last year, he helped launch the Greater Washington Partnership to get executives thinking more regionally in Maryland, Virginia and Washington.

"There's always been sort of a draw on our part to connect with the Baltimore community even though we are from Washington," Zach Leonsis said. "The population in the region from Richmond to Baltimore is seven and a half million people. Everyone thinks that population could double. Sometimes I don't think people give [the region] the credit we deserve."

Howard County and other suburbs of Baltimore and Washington are among the areas seeing steady growth.

In October, Monumental announced an equity partnership in the regional cable network CSN Mid-Atlantic, part of NBC Sports Group, which broadcasts Capitals and Wizards games in Washington and Baltimore.

Because Baltimore doesn't have its own NHL or NBA teams, the Washington franchises have followers here, in the way that the Orioles were for decades Washington's local baseball team.

Since Jan 1, the Capitals have averaged a Baltimore-market rating of 1.0, according to the network. That translates to about 11,000 households, on average. The Wizards average about a 0.7 rating, or 7,700 viewers.

The Washington ratings for the Capitals are 1.57, or 36,110 households. For the Wizards, they're 1.12, or 25,760.

The Capitals' Baltimore ratings surged in last year's playoffs to 3.1, or 34,100 households. Washington got a 4.1, or 94,300.

As the Brigade continues to sign players, it faces the formidable challenge of trying to turn a collection of football castoffs into a team that feels like Baltimore's own.

"We know that frankly we're going to have to earn our place in the city along with the Orioles and Ravens," Zach Leonsis said.

The new Arena Football League team in Baltimore will be known as the Brigade. The team unveiled its name, logo and uniforms at a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Monumental says it plans to reach out to schools, camps and charities. It says the food served at the Baltimore and Washington arenas will reflect each city's tastes, and the teams will have unique identities. The team's broadcaster on the Monumental Sports Network has not yet been announced, but the company says he will be familiar to Baltimore sports fans.

While the Brigade plans a media campaign, the elder Leonsis — notable among owners as a blogger, tweeter and fan — is himself prolific at public relations. The son of a Greek waiter, he was raised in Brooklyn and regularly attended New York Jets football games with his dad. He made millions when his new-media firm was sold to America Online in the 1990s.