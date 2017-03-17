Legg Mason tower sale values building at $296 million

The global real estate firm CBRE Global Investors took a majority stake in the Legg Mason tower in Harbor East in a deal that closed this week, valuing the building at about $296 million.

CBRE acquired a 56 percent stake for about $165 million from H&S Properties Development Corp., according to the research firm CoStar, which said it had not confirmed the details with the buyer or seller. H&S Properties, the real estate company founded by the late John Paterakis that created the Harbor East neighborhood, said in 2015 it was seeking a partner for the Legg Mason tower.

The deal, which closed Tuesday, values the building at $481 per square foot, according to CoStar. That's well above prices established in other recent Baltimore transactions.

H&S and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Paterakis, the politically connected bakery magnate, opened the 24-story blue glass building in 2009.

In anticipation of a sale, the city in February agreed to allow H&S to pay $1.5 milllion to remove profit-sharing requirements imposed as part of a payment in lieu of taxes or PILOT agreement. The provisions for property tax breaks for the building and garage — valued at more than $33 million when debated in 2007 — remain in place.

This story will be updated.

