Dundalk Kmart to close

Sears Holdings plans to close the Kmart near the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk in mid-April, part of a bigger round of closings underway across the country.

The store will start its liquidation sale Jan. 6, said spokesman Howard Riefs. He declined to say how many workers would be affected.

The firm, which has been closing unprofitable Sears and Kmart stores around the country, said earlier this year it would speed up those plans. The firm closed more than 200 Kmarts in 2014 and 2015, including several in the Baltimore area. It had closed about 140 Kmarts through October of 2016, according to its most recent earnings report.

The 222 North Point Blvd. store is the only location in Maryland included in the latest round, Riefs said. He declined to provide a full list of the closings and said the company, which has seen losses mount this year, hopes to retain customers online.

Carl Verstandig, CEO of America's Realty, which purchased the 222 North Point Blvd. property this summer, said he was not aware of Sears Holding's plans to close the Kmart. He said he expects to be able to convince another tenant to take the spot.

