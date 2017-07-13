Kirkland's now open in Towson

Kirkland’s Inc. has opened a store in Towson, the home decor retailer’s second Baltimore-area location.

The new store is located in Goucher Commons at 803 Goucher Boulevard. Kirkland’s sells indoor and outdoor furniture, framed art, mirrors, lamps, picture frames, accent rugs, candles, garden accessories, artificial floral products and seasonal merchandise.

The Nashville-based chain was founded in 1966 and has more than 400 stores in the U.S., including three in Maryland. Besides the Towson store, Kirkland’s has locations in Bel Air Plaza Shopping Center in Bel Air and in Waldorf. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A grand opening event is planned for Saturday, when shoppers will be given coupons for $10 off a $50 purchase and the chance to win a $100 gift card. The first 50 customers will receive a “special gift.” Interior designer Liz Dickson of Millbrook Circle Interior Design will offer design consultations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

