Keswick campus to get Center for Healthy Living

Keswick, which provides long-term care and other services to seniors, plans to open a Center for Health Living housed on its campus in Baltimore's Roland Park-Hampden area.

The center will connect older adults in the community to health and wellness services that can help them stay fit and in their own homes.

Keswick residents and community members will have access to programs focused on socialization, education, arts, lifelong learning and exercise. There will also be information on chronic disease and care management.

The center, spanning more than 10,000 square feet, is currently being designed and will be located inside Keswick's Bauernschmidt Building.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com