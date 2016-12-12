Virginia moving company plans to hire many of The Kane Co.'s laid-off workers

A Virginia-based commercial and residential moving company plans to hire as many as 350 of the 450 workers who lost jobs in Maryland when The Kane Co., an Elkridge-based commercial mover, closed Sunday.

JK Moving Services, a 650-person company based in Sterling, Va., is taking over a Kane warehouse lease in Lanham by the end of next week and plans to hire about 150 full-time workers and up to 75 part-time workers, said Chuck Kuhn, JK's founder, president and CEO, on Monday.

"We want to do our best to get these teams employed and back working prior to the holidays," Kuhn said.

The firm has begun interviewing former Kane employees for job such as driver, moving helper, warehouse worker and accounting and sales staff. The warehouse will store residential and commercial furniture, handle third-party logistics work and house administrative and sales staff.

About 900 Maryland and Virginia employees lost jobs when Kane shut down.

John Kane, Kane's owner, said Thursday he was forced to close most of the firm's businesses after failing to find investors or a buyer for the second-generation, 47-year-old company. Kane had expanded from moving offices into areas such as furniture installation for hotels and hospitals, staffing, storage and document shredding during his 18 years as owner.

Kane employed 1,000 people, including about 450 between locations in Elkridge and Lanham, about 450 in Virginia; and the rest scattered elsewhere in the United States.

JK Moving, founded in 1981, also plans to add a facility closer to Baltimore and is considering the former Kane headquarters and warehouse in Elkridge, Kuhn said.

"We're going to look at possibly leasing that or getting a facility closer to Baltimore," he said. "We want to position JK to better serve the Baltimore market. We want to be in the Baltimore market as soon as possible, serving the displaced clients and getting some of the displaced workers back to work."

When that opens, JK expects to hire up to 125 full-time workers. That would bring the number of full-time JK employees in Maryland to more than 800, including at a Gaithersburg facility, Kuhn said.

The company hopes to take on former Kane customers and hire as many people from Kane's Office Movers unit as possible. All applicants must pass drug tests and criminal background checks and have a legal right to work in the United States.

Kuhn said his company has been contacted by many of the laid-off Kane workers as well as by Kane clients.

"We saw this unfortunate opportunity on the horizon," he said.

Much of the growth in the mature moving and storage industry has come from consolidation as companies go out of business, but the "Washington, D.C., and Baltimore marketplace is vibrant," Kuhn said. "It's a very transient area," thanks to a heavy concentration of government employers.

Besides office and industrial moving, JK offers records management, document and hard-drive destruction, PC tech services, document imaging and asset management.

The Kane family of companies that shut down included Office Movers Inc., Tech Services, Kane Healthcare Relocation, Kane Hospitality Services and Kane Staffing Services, among others. Separate Baltimore-area companies that are owned by John Kane's siblings, including Kane Construction, Kane Real Estate and International Limousine Service, are not affected by the Kane Co. closure.

"I have a lot of respect for John Kane and his family," Kuhn said. "We competed against the Kane organization for 35 years. It's a competitive marketplace, and it really boils down to operational efficiencies."

JK has had 35 years of growth and profitability, with an average growth rate of 25 percent year over year, Kuhn said.

JK had been expanding before the Kane shutdown, said Rebecca Chanin, JK Moving's vice president of marketing. In Maryland, JK is buying an 80,000-square-foot facility in the Gaithersburg Industrial Park to expand its existing operation there, which should add 60 more jobs.

The company will complete a new 80,000-square-foot facility on its Sterling campus early next year, which will add 150 new jobs in areas such as sales, accounting, administration, warehouse managers, drivers and movers. In 2018, the company expects to complete a new headquarters campus, also in Sterling, and add another 140 jobs at two additional 100,000-square-foot facilities.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com