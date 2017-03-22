Kaiser to open Abingdon Medical Center in April

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States will open a new medical center in Harford County next month.

Abingdon Medical Center, at 3400 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, expands the health system's network of medical facilities as it looks to capture a greater portion of the state's health insurance market. The facility will see its first patients April 24.

"Kaiser Permanente's new Abingdon Medical Center represents an important milestone as we continue to expand access to our award-winning care throughout Maryland," said Kim Horn, regional president of Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States, in a statement. "We are excited to make our integrated model of care even more convenient for residents in and near Harford County."

California-based Kaiser is both a health insurer and health care provider. People with Kaiser insurance are treated by Kaiser-affiliated doctors at the health system's branded medical centers.

Kaiser established its Mid-Atlantic division in 1980, with headquarters in Rockville. With 30 medical centers and 700,000 members in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., Kaiser is still small, compared to market-dominating insurers such as CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

But the organization has grown significantly in recent years amid insurance expansion under the Affordable Care Act.

The Baltimore area, where membership has surged 61 percent since 2014 to 109,000 members, is an area of focus, Kaiser said.

Kaiser opened a health center in a former Office Depot building in Little Italy and in 2013 established a health center in Lansdowne.

The new Abingdon facility expands Kaiser's reach north of Baltimore.

The facility will focus on general family medicine, with a laboratory, pharmacy, radiology services and family practice doctors. Specialty services such as orthopedics, podiatry, general surgery, cardiology and gastroenterology will be available on a rotating schedule.

