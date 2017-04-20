Kaiser to open new medical center in Anne Arundel County

Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States plans to open its new North Arundel Medical Center in June.

The center, located at 7670 Quarterfield Road in Glen Burnie, will replace Kaiser's nearby Severna Park Medical Center. It will open to patients June 5.

The new 25,735-square-foot medical center is about twice as big as the old center. Kaiser declined to disclose the project's cost.

"As we continue to grow throughout Maryland, we're proud to offer another state-of-the-art location for residents in and near Glen Burnie and the South Baltimore area," Kim Horn, Kaiser's regional president, said in a statement.

Members who see doctors at the Severna Park Medical Center will have access to the same doctors at the North Arundel Medical Center.

The North Arundel center will offer the same services as the old facility, including adult and family medicine, pediatrics, pharmacy and laboratory. New services include bone density and mammography, and a center for contact lenses and glasses.

Kaiser has 700,000 members and 30 medical centers in Maryland, Virginia and Washington. Membership in the Baltimore-area has surged 61 percent since 2014, to 109,000 members, according to Kaiser.

The new center is among several to open as Kaiser develops membership in the Baltimore area.

Kaiser's new Abingdon Medical Center, its first in Harford County, will open to patients April 24.

