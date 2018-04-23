Jean Pool boutique is closing at Baltimore's Village of Cross Keys

Jean Pool, an upscale denim boutique in Village at Cross Keys in North Baltimore, will close at the end of May after 12 years in business.

Owner Scott Wable said he decided to close because his lease is up— he has been paying month-to-month — and because customers’ shopping habits have changed as more people shop online.

“The economy has changed,” he said. “My customers don’t shop the way they used to. You don’t see them all the time like you used to.”

Cross Keys, an upscale shopping center and one of the earliest projects of Columbia founder James W. Rouse, was acquired by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. in 2012. Other retailers include J.Jill, Octavia Boutique, Talbots, Williams-Sonoma, Pied Piper and others.

Jean Pool’s closing will leave the center with about a half dozen vacancies, as several tenants have shut their doors over the past few years.

Women’s clothing boutique Ruth Shaw moved in September from Cross Keys to The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson. Menswear shop Samuel Parker Clothier closed last summer. Jones & Jones women’s boutique closed at the end of 2015 after more than 40 years in the center.

Jean Pool will launch a “moving on” sale, with merchandise offered at 30 percent off, starting Tuesday.

The boutique started out selling denim, then expanded into tops and accessories, such as handbags, jewelry and flip-flops. Wable said over the dozen years the boutique was in business, his friends became customers and his customers became friends.

“It’s been a great run,” Wable said.

