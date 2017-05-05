JCPenney in Abingdon adds major appliance showroom

JCPenney in Abingdon has expanded its home department to include major appliances.
The department store at the Boulevard at Box Hill is one of 100 JCPenney stores nationwide to get a major appliance department this year.
The new department opened Friday, featuring a 1,000-square-foot showroom with refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and washer and dryers from brands such as Samsung, LG and GE. The retailer is offering no interest financing, free delivery and price match guarantees.
JCPenney introduced kitchen and laundry appliances to 500 stores last year.
The chain is in the process of closing 138 of its stores nationally in a move to cut costs and boost sales at stronger locations. One Maryland store, in Easton, is slated to close, likely by June.
lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com